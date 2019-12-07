Woman burnt alive in fire mishap

A 75-year-old woman was burnt alive in a fire mishap in the early hours in the town on Saturday. Reasons for the mishap was not known immediately.

The deceased has been identified as B. Nagayyamma, a widow, and was staying alone. The accident occurred at around 3 a.m. The Pithapuram Town police registered a case.

Cashew stocks gutted

In another fire mishap in East Godavari district, cashew stocks and equipment, worth about ₹5 crore were reportedly destroyed in a fire in a private cashew processing factory, at Eethakota village, near Ravulapalem, in the early hours today.

However, no casualties were reported. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the flames, the Fire Department personnel said. Investigation is under progress.