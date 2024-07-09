GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman, boyfriend arrested on charge of murdering husband in Andhra Pradesh

The woman conspired with her boyfriend who took the help of three others, including a juvenile, to assist them in the crime, according to the police

Published - July 09, 2024 09:11 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Bantumilli police investigating the death of a 43-year-old man arrested the deceased’s wife and three others, including the woman’s suspected boyfriend, on charges of murdering him at Narayanapuram village in Krishna district on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Chigurusetti Subhashchandra Bose, was an onion trader. He was pronounced dead at a hospital here on July 6, due to fatal injuries sustained in an attack the day before.

The police team, led by Pedana Circle Inspector Nagendra Prasad, rounded up four persons, including the deceased’s wife Ch. Sirisha, her suspected boyfriend T. Parasuramaiah, and two others K. Hemanth Kumar and K. Naga Venkata Chandramouli. A juvenile in conflict with law was also taken into custody in connection with the case, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) G. Venkateswara Rao.

Police said Sirisha was having an extramarital affair with Parasuram, who also ran an onion trading business in the village. Sirisha and Parasuram conspired to kill Subhash, and roped in Hemanth, Chandramouli and the juvenile to assist them in the crime.

On July 5, the accused placed an order for a consignment of onion, and asked Subhash to deliver it at Pedapatnam village. When Subhash was on his way, the accused intercepted him at Narayanapuram village, attacked him with iron roads, and fled from the spot.

Locals rushed Subhash to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment the next day.

Investigating officers zeroed in on the role of Parasuram and his aides, and later the deceased’s wife Sirisha, and picked them up for questioning. They confessed to killing Subhash during interrogation, Mr. Venkateswara Rao said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The accused were produced in court, and the juvenile would be sent to the Observation Home for Boys, said Machilipatnam DSP Sk. Abdul Subhan.

