Woman, boyfriend arrested for ‘torturing’ six-year-old daughter in Andhra Pradesh

The accused allegedly branded the girl with a hot spatula, causing burns on her hands, legs and face, say police

July 05, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KANKIPADU (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Krishna district police on July 5 (Wednesday) arrested a woman, identified as B. Karuna alias Padma and her paramour Tummala Srinivas Rao on charges of causing burn injuries to a Karuna’s daughter with a hot spatula.

According to Kankipadu police, the alleged torture of the girl came to light when the Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi (Mahila Police) of the Grama Sachivalayam brought the incident to the notice of the Krishna District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), who rescued the girl with the help of an NGO.

“A case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, has been registered. Investigation is on,” said the Kankipadu police.

The woman, who was deserted by her husband, was living with her daughter at Kankipadu. The accused Srinivas Rao, a native of Vallurupalem village in Thotlavallur mandal, allegedly branded her with a hot spatula on her hands, face and other parts of the body as she was objecting to his visit to the house.

CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha said the six-year-old girl was sent for medical examination and the necessary protection would be provided to the victim.

