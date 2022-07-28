Andhra Pradesh

Woman booked under POCSO Act for sexually exploiting minor boy

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: Illustration: J.A. Premkumar
The Hindu Bureau GUDIVADA July 28, 2022 03:06 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 02:58 IST

The Gudivada police of Krishna district has booked a woman under charges of kidnapping and sexually exploiting a minor boy.

The woman reportedly went missing along with the 15-year-old boy a couple of days ago. Following a complaint, police launched a search operation and rescued the boy after tracking down the woman.

The accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, police said on Wednesday. Further investigation is on.

