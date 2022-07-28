Woman booked under POCSO Act for sexually exploiting minor boy
The woman reportedly went missing along with the 15-year-old boy a couple of days ago
The Gudivada police of Krishna district has booked a woman under charges of kidnapping and sexually exploiting a minor boy.
The woman reportedly went missing along with the 15-year-old boy a couple of days ago. Following a complaint, police launched a search operation and rescued the boy after tracking down the woman.
The accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, police said on Wednesday. Further investigation is on.
