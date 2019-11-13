Woman booked for ‘threatening’ official

A woman along with two others has reportedly threatened Ipperu Grama Panchayat secretary Muralikrishna of setting him afire if pension was not given to them from next month.

Case registered

The woman, identified as Sivamma of Ipperu village, entered the secretary’s chamber on Monday with a hunting sickle and allegedly picked an argument, along with others, over not receiving pension this month.

The secretary complained to the Kuderu police, who registered a case on Tuesday and are investigating.

Atmakur circle inspector Mudiyala Krishna Reddy told The Hindu that entering the panchayat office with a sickle was wrong and based on a complaint they had registered a case, but no arrests were made so far.

Police were questioning the three, Pennobulesu, Narayana and Sivamma, who had approached the panchayat secretary over stopping of their pensions (cobblers and fishermen) this month.

The secretary had reportedly told them that some inquiry was going on regarding the number of pensioners and that once the inquiry was over, their pensions would be continued next month.