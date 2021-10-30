Andhra Pradesh

Woman attempts suicide, rescued

A woman(24), who was selected as former Miss Telangana, reportedly attempted suicide by jumping into Munneru river in Krishna district on Friday.

Villagers, who saw the woman, rescued her and shifted her to hospital. She is a native of Veerulapadu mandal in the district, and the reason for her act was not yet known, the police said.

The woman had allegedly attempted suicide by hanging in Hyderabad a couple of days ago. She was shifted to a hospital and survived.

Persons in distress may call 1091 for help and guidance.


Related Articles
