Woman attempts suicide at Police Commissioner’s office

A woman reportedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide outside the office of Commissioner of Police on Thursday alleging negligence on part of the Penamaluru police.

The police who were posted at the office came to her rescue and rushed her to Government General Hospital. Police said that she was safe.

According to information, the woman complained to the Penamaluru police against harassment by her former boyfriend, who allegedly circulated her pictures on social media.

Police said that the woman’s complaint was taken up and the pictures in circulation were deleted from social media with the help of cybercrime experts. Police also found that the pictures were circulated by the former boyfriend’s friend and an FIR was registered against both of them.