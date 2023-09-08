Woman attempts suicide in front of Guntur SP office

September 08, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - GUNTUR

A woman attempted suicide by dousing herself in petrol in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police at Nagarampalem in the city on Friday. The police, however, foiled her bid.

Later, the woman, Ikkurthi Padmavathi from the Old Guntur area, told the Nagarampalem police officials that the police did not take her complaint against her brother-in-law, co-sister and mother-in-law from whom she had been facing harassment, despite repeated requests. Alleging that she faced a threat from her family members in a property-related dispute, she sought protection and justice.

The SP’s office said that a case would be registered and investigation taken up.

