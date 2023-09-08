ADVERTISEMENT

Woman attempts suicide in front of Guntur SP office

September 08, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A woman attempted suicide by dousing herself in petrol in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police at Nagarampalem in the city on Friday. The police, however, foiled her bid.

Later, the woman, Ikkurthi Padmavathi from the Old Guntur area, told the Nagarampalem police officials that the police did not take her complaint against her brother-in-law, co-sister and mother-in-law from whom she had been facing harassment, despite repeated requests. Alleging that she faced a threat from her family members in a property-related dispute, she sought protection and justice.

The SP’s office said that a case would be registered and investigation taken up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US