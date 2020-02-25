Woman attempting to sell kidney ‘online’ duped by fraudster

VIJAYAWADA

25 February 2020 01:19 IST

She was promised ₹25 lakh for a kidney and paid ₹1.2 lakh towards processing charges

The city police helped a woman who lost ₹1.20 lakh to an online fraudster, who allegedly cheated her on the pretext of buying her kidney.

City police’s Spandana programme witnessed the peculiar case of the woman who was ready to sell her kidney for a price of ₹25 lakh getting cheated.

According to police, the woman while searching on Google came across an online advertisement about a person named Dr. Paul Gabriel of Apollo Medical Centre, Anna Nagar, Chennai, looking to buy kidneys from donors at ₹25 lakh each.

The woman who was reportedly in a financial crisis decided to sell her kidney and contacted the numbers given in the advertisement, police said.

However, the woman was asked to pay ₹10,000 towards registration with The National Kidney Foundation initially and was asked to deposit ₹1.10 lakh later in his accounts for various processes, including transfer charge, income tax clearance and others.

After she was further asked to pay money, the woman grew suspicious and approached city police in the Spandana programme on January 6.

The Cyber Crime police then swung into action, reached out to the bankers concerned and ensured that ₹90,000 was credited to the woman’s account. Further, they got a bank account of the accused with ₹24,000 funds frozen.

The aggrieved woman met Commissioner of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Monday and thanked the department.