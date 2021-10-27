Woman attacks police with chilli powder

Authorities went to recover commodities from the PDS dealer

A Public Distribution System (PDS) ration depot dealer allegedly attacked the police with red chilli powder while the latter attempted to enter the depot to recover the commodities and electronic device, at Nadurubada village of Rayavaram mandal in East Godavari district, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the presence of Ramachandrapuram Revenue Divisional Officer Sindhu Subramanyam and DSP Bala Chandra Reddy. The woman has been identified as Mirthipati Jyothi, who reportedly did not surrender the commodities and electronic device to the revenue officials. A local court had recently cancelled her dealership and a local self-help group had been entitled to run the PDS depot.

Ms. Sindhu had ordered the police personnel to break the entrance gate of the PDS depot when Ms. Jyothi prevented them from entering the depot by locking up the entrance. When the police personnel attempted to enter the depot, Ms. Jyothi allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of the women police. The police registered a case. The revenue and police officials are chalking out a plan to recover the materials from the depot. Investigation is on.