Woman arrested in chain-snatching case

Three held for bike theft in another case

Pendurthi police arrested a woman who had reportedly snatched a gold chain from a passenger in an auto-rickshaw, and recovered the stolen jewellery from her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) V. Suresh Babu said that a woman named V. Karni Devi of Chinna Mushidiwada boarded an auto-rickshaw on her way home from Gopalapatnam on August 26 when she realised that her gold chain was missing. She lodged a complaint with Pendurthi police on August 29. Sub-Inspector (Crime) M. Radhakrishna and his team zeroed in on a woman named Ganta Tulasi of Kottavalasa in Vizianagaram district and arrested her and recovered the gold chain from her. She was produced in court.

In another case, Two Town Police arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in stealing two-wheelers from various places in the district.

D. Haribabu of Velampeta and three others lodged complaints on June 21 stating that their motorcycles were stolen. The accused, K. David, and Malladi Dharmaraju, who had taken possession of the stolen vehicles, were arrested by the police who recovered the four bikes. The accused were producted in court.

In another case, a juvenile who was allegedly in involved in stealing a gold chain was taken into custody by the Gopalapatnam SI D. Kanta Rao.

A complaint was lodged by D. Chandramathi of Lakshmipuram stating that a boy aged between 12 and 15 came to her house on August 31 and asked for a glass of water. He then snatched her gold chain and a locket. The boy was taken into custody and the stolen ornaments recovered from him, police said.