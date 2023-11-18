November 18, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Karveti Nagaram Circle police of Nagari sub-division on Friday night arrested a woman on charges of theft and seized gold jewellery worth about ₹15 lakh. The accused allegedly stole gold jewellery from a co-passenger on an APSRTC bus between SR Puram and Chittoor on November 13 (Monday).

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy said that the complainant, Anansuya from Puttur town, boarded the bus to Chittoor and found that her bag containing gold ornaments was missing after alighting the bus at Thana checkpost on the outskirts of Chittoor. She filed a complaint with the SR Puram police on the same day.

A special team was formed with Deputy SP (Nagari) Ravi Kumar and Circle-Inspector (Karveti Nagaram) P. Satya Babu, who verified the CCTV footage on the Puttur-Chittoor road and identified the accused as Radhika (27) of Mangasamudram locality of Chittoor rural mandal. The police kept her movements under surveillance and arrested her at Kothapalli Mitta of SR Puram mandal, 25 km from here. It was found Radhika had six other criminal cases booked against her in recent years, at various police stations in the district. The SP appreciated the police team for solving the case in only four days.

