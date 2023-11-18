HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman arrested for theft on APSRTC bus in Chittoor, gold worth ₹15 lakh seized

Accused has six other criminal cases booked against her in recent years, at various police stations in the district

November 18, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Police officials present the woman accused of stealing gold jewellery from a passenger on an APSRTC bus, in Chittoor on Saturday.

Police officials present the woman accused of stealing gold jewellery from a passenger on an APSRTC bus, in Chittoor on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Karveti Nagaram Circle police of Nagari sub-division on Friday night arrested a woman on charges of theft and seized gold jewellery worth about ₹15 lakh. The accused allegedly stole gold jewellery from a co-passenger on an APSRTC bus between SR Puram and Chittoor on November 13 (Monday).

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy said that the complainant, Anansuya from Puttur town, boarded the bus to Chittoor and found that her bag containing gold ornaments was missing after alighting the bus at Thana checkpost on the outskirts of Chittoor. She filed a complaint with the SR Puram police on the same day.

A special team was formed with Deputy SP (Nagari) Ravi Kumar and Circle-Inspector (Karveti Nagaram) P. Satya Babu, who verified the CCTV footage on the Puttur-Chittoor road and identified the accused as Radhika (27) of Mangasamudram locality of Chittoor rural mandal. The police kept her movements under surveillance and arrested her at Kothapalli Mitta of SR Puram mandal, 25 km from here. It was found Radhika had six other criminal cases booked against her in recent years, at various police stations in the district. The SP appreciated the police team for solving the case in only four days.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / crime / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.