Woman arrested for ‘impersonating’ doctor

VIJAYAWADA

30 July 2020 23:59 IST

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on charge of impersonating a doctor at the Government General Hospital (GGH), a COVID facility, in the city. The woman, wearing a PPE, was allegedly collecting money from the family of patients in the isolation ward promising them to provide information about the condition of those getting treatment.

According to police, the accused, B. Sailaja from Ramavarappadu, came to the hospital on July 13. When she tried to enter the premises claiming that her father is a doctor working in the hospital, security staff suspected a foul play and alerted the police who conducted an inquiry and arrested the woman.

She was also accused of stealing valuables on the hospital premises.

According to the police, the woman had a criminal history and was booked in various theft cases.