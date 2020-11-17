Woman aqua farmer alleges cheating by landlord, police inaction

VIJAYAWADA

17 November 2020 01:41 IST

Produce worth ₹5 crore taken away by owner, she says

A woman farmer, Lakshmi Narasimhan, of Bengaluru who took up aquaculture at Nandiwada in Krishna district alleged that the land owner had deceived her and stole the produce worth about ₹5 crore.

Despite registering a case under SC (POA) Act, the police did not act against the accused and were even supporting him, she charged, and appealed to the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure justice to her.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, Ms. Narasimhan said she took 147 acres on lease from an aqua trader of Eluru for four years and paid the lease amount through bank and in cash. However, the land owner had forcibly shifted shrimp stocks of about 200 tonnes to his processing unit in April this year. Though a complaint had been lodged with the Nandiwada police, no case had been registered. The accused was booked only after she had met the DGP, alleged Ms. Narasimhan, a native of Pedana mandal who migrated to Bengaluru.

Advertising

Advertising

Probe on, say police

When contacted, the Krishna district police said following complaints two cases had been registered against N. Ramakrishna, N. Balaji and others on charges of theft, cheating, threatening and abusing Ms. Narasimhan in the name of caste.

The cases are under investigation, they said.