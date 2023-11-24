ADVERTISEMENT

Woman among three held, 3.5 kg of ganja seized in Anantapur

November 24, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The woman used to procure the contraband from Tuni and sell it to local agents at higher prices in Anantapur, say police

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

SP K.K.N. Anburajan examining the seized ganja, in Anantapur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Anantapur police arrested three persons and seized 3.5 kg of ganja at the Mirchi yard on the Gooty Road on November 24 (Friday).

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan told the media that a woman, identified as Shaik Sonu, hailing from Anantapur town, was the kingpin of the racket. She would procure ganja from Tuni in Kakinada district and supply it to several agents in Anantapur district, besides arranging door delivery of the contraband in smaller quantities to the customers through online payments.

The SP said that the woman, whose husband died four years ago, joined the illegal trade after being encouraged by her brother Shaik Baba Fakruddin, who was convicted in ganja cases earlier.

Shaik Sonu used to procure ganja stocks at ₹10,000 a kg from Tuni and sell the same in Anantapur for ₹20,000. The other two accused in the case have been identified as Naresh and Sivasankar, hailing from Gooty mandal, who used to purchase the stocks from Shaik Sonu and distribute them to their customers.

The woman, carrying 3.5 kg of ganja, arrived in Anantapur from Tuni on Friday morning. Sivasankar and Naresh met her at the Mirchi Yard. Acting on a tip-off, a special police party rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

