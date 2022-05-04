Woman, along with two children, commits suicide in ‘dowry harassment’ case

May 04, 2022 18:33 IST

Their bodies were found in an open agricultural well at Seshampalli village

In a suspected case of dowry harassment, a 25-year-old woman committed suicide along with her two children at Seshampalli village of Ramagiri mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district.

The bodies of Prathipati Kavitha and her children Varuntej (3) and Sindhuja (5) were found in an open agricultural well on the outskirts of the village by the woman’s co-sister-in-law on Wednesday morning.

Kavitha’s husband Brahmaiah, a casual labourer, allegedly used to harass her for dowry, Ramagiri Circle Inspector Sayyed Chinna Ghouse said quoting the family’s neighbours.

The couple were married for five years, and Kavitha used to have frequent arguments with her husband on the dowry issue, the CI added.

The police registered a case under Section 304 B (dowry harassment) and Section 302 (murder of two children) following a complaint lodged by the woman’s relatives.

Nonagenarian ‘kills’ son, surrenders

In another incident, 92-year-old Sahik Jaffer Saheb beat his 42-year-old son Shaik Khaleel to death on Tuesday evening, allegedly unable to put up with the torture he was being subjected to daily by him after consuming liquor.

Jaffer Saheb, a resident of Yellamma Gudi colony in Guntakal town of Anantapur district, had six sons and two daughters, and Khaleel was his fifth son. Jaffer Saheb surrendered to the police and handed them over the iron rod he used for eliminating his son.