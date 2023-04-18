Woman, along with girl kidnapped from Vijayawada, seen walking out of Nagpur Junction railway station

April 18, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The kidnap of two-year-old Namitha Soren from the parking area of the busy Vijayawada railway station around 9.30 p.m. on April 4 has become a tough case for the police to crack as the woman who allegedly took away the girl did not carry a cell phone.

The victim’s father, Sonaram Soren is a native of West Bengal. He ekes out his living as a rag-picker in the city. He lodged a complaint with Satyanarayanapuram police on April 10.

The GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), along with the Satyanarayanapuram police, examined the CCTV footage which confirmed that a woman had taken away the girl. The accused boarded the Tirupati-Jaipur Express on April 4 night and reached Nagpur on April 5.

The police, which usually depend largely on technical evidence such as surveillance cameras and call data records of cell phones in detecting such crimes, were clueless till April 18 (Tuesday), as the accused did not possess a mobile phone.

“Usually, CCTV footage and call data of the accused provide a lot of clues in such cases. The girl was kidnapped near the Vijayawada railway station and we suspect that the kidnapper is a beggar or a vagabond. She does not have a mobile phone, which has made it difficult to trace her,” said an investigation officer.

The CCTV footage gathered from Nagpur Junction showed the accused, along with the girl, walking out of the railway station through the platform no. 1.

“We are searching for the accused in and around Nagpur railway station. The CCTV footage of major junctions and bus stations are being examined,” said a police officer from Nagpur.

“The police have some clues in the case. We will solve the case soon,” said Vijayawada Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswara. B. Thokala.