Woman alleges gangrape

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three unidentified persons after robbing her friend of his personal belongings at Karamchedu village in Prakasam district.

The woman, working in a textile shop in Chirala, came with her male co-worker to the bridge on the village outskirts when the three beat them up and sexually assaulted her, according to Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal.

Teams formed

The SP, who formed special teams to crack the case, said: “we have obtained crucial leads in the case. The offenders will be nabbed soon.”

The offenders left the place on a motorcycle after robbing her friend of ₹5,000 in cash and a mobile phone. “We have taken some suspects into custody and are interrogating them,” Chirala Rural Police Circle Inspector J. Srinivasa Rao said.

The incident, which took place in the night of July 19, came to light the next day when she approached the Karamchedu police.

The woman, who was married to a person three years ago, had parted ways with her husband.