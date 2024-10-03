Woman allegedly murdered by husband

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Kanakadripalle village in Kolimigundla mandal of Nandyal district on Thursday. According to Kolimigundla Circle Inspector Ramesh Babu, the deceased B. Harijana Parvathamma (32), was a daily wage agricultural labourer. She was married to Rammohan and the couple have two children.

Police said the couple had developed differences as Rammohan started to suspect his wife’s character and used to quarrel over the same. On Wednesday night, Rammohan came home in an inebriated state and picked up a quarrel with Parvathamma.

On the early hours of Thursday, Rammohan picked up an axe and attacked his wife, leading to her instant death. The couple’s children were in a deep sleep when the incident took place. After confirming Parvathamma dead, Rammohan fled from the house, the police said. Police have registered a case and have launched a hunt to nab Rammohan.

