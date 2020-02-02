Woman advocate attacked by brother

A woman advocate practising in the High Court was attacked with a knife by her brother in the heart of the town on Sunday.
According to the Kadapa One Town police, the advocate, Sulochana, a widow, is living separately from her family. Her brother Suresh, an auto-rickshaw driver, used to frequently visit her and demand money.
As she started refusing to oblige him, Suresh nursed grudge against her. Brandishing a knife, he pounced upon her and stabbed Sulochana in full public view. “We arrested him and booked a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police U. Suryanarayana.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.