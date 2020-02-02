Woman advocate attacked by brother

A woman advocate practising in the High Court was attacked with a knife by her brother in the heart of the town on Sunday.

According to the Kadapa One Town police, the advocate, Sulochana, a widow, is living separately from her family. Her brother Suresh, an auto-rickshaw driver, used to frequently visit her and demand money.

As she started refusing to oblige him, Suresh nursed grudge against her. Brandishing a knife, he pounced upon her and stabbed Sulochana in full public view. “We arrested him and booked a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police U. Suryanarayana.