Woman admitted to hospital after ‘attack’ by spouse

A housewife (25), a resident of Peddakalva village of GD Nellore mandal, was rushed to the district headquarters hospital here on Wednesday evening, after she had been allegedly assaulted by her spouse and in-laws, said to be for additional dowry.
According to the GD Nellore police, a couple, who had been allegedly quarrelling since a few months, was given counselling on Tuesday and sent home in the presence of family elders. In this backdrop, the housewife was rushed to the hospital with injuries. The police said that the woman, who was admitted to the hospital with injuries, was safe and that the matter would be looked into.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.