Andhra Pradesh

Woman admitted to hospital after ‘attack’ by spouse

A housewife (25), a resident of Peddakalva village of GD Nellore mandal, was rushed to the district headquarters hospital here on Wednesday evening, after she had been allegedly assaulted by her spouse and in-laws, said to be for additional dowry.

According to the GD Nellore police, a couple, who had been allegedly quarrelling since a few months, was given counselling on Tuesday and sent home in the presence of family elders. In this backdrop, the housewife was rushed to the hospital with injuries. The police said that the woman, who was admitted to the hospital with injuries, was safe and that the matter would be looked into.

