Woman accuses two persons of sexual assault
The Bukkarayasamudram police on Tuesday registered cases of sexual assault against two persons and are interrogating a third person based on a complaint lodged by a 20-year-old woman.
According to the police, the woman complained of forcible sexual assault by a person named Rajasekhar, who promised her to give a lift to her on his two-wheeler posing as a police constable, and allegedly confined her to a room on Monday. He then invited his friend Surendranath Reddy, a police constable, and both together allegedly sexually exploited her and misbehaved with her boyfriend.
Meanwhile, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma in a written statement released on Tuesday asked Anantapur Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu to investigate into the sexual assault case and ensure the culprits were punished.
