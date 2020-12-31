Woman accuses husband of posting her ‘obscene’ photos on social media

A woman lodged a police complaint accusing her husband of posting her obscene photographs on the social media platform, branding her as an escort.
The case came to light on Wednesday after the Tirupati Urban district police registered a case against the husband, identified by Revanth, a junior assistant working in a TTD-run educational institution. The woman, after lodging a complaint, staged protest at the police station demanding immediate action. The police have launched a manhunt for Revanth who is on the run.
‘Miscarriage’
The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she was physically assaulted within days of their marriage for dowry. “I conceived shortly after the marriage, but the physical attack led to a miscarriage,” she said.
Unable to bear the torture, the woman said, she went to her parents’ home in Bengaluru. However, Revanth allegedly claimed that she had run away from his house with ₹10 lakh in cash and gold. The woman alleged that a few days ago, one of her classmate alerted about her obscene photos doing the rounds in their school WhatsApp group.
“My husband branded me as an escort in the posts. I can not take it any more, “ she said, after lodging the police complaint.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy spoke to the woman over telephone and assured speedy investigation.
