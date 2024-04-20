ADVERTISEMENT

Without me at the helm, welfare and development initiatives will fall apart, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

April 20, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Chinthapalem (Anakapalli district)

Evaluate our performance and ensure YSRCP’s victory in all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies, he exhorts people

V. Kamalakara Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting the crowd during his ‘Memantha Siddham’ campaign in Anakapalli district on Saturday.

Why did TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu forge an alliance with the JSP and BJP if he thought I was a ‘baccha’ (a minor, politically), wondered YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing a public meeting at Chinthapalem village in Anakapalli Assembly constituency as part of his ‘Memantha Siddham’ election campaign on Saturday.

He called upon people to evaluate the development and welfare initiatives of the YSRCP government before exercising their franchise on May 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Village secretariats, village / ward volunteers, Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu and English as a medium of instruction in government schools were some of the revolutionary schemes we launched, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“When my government introduced English medium schools, Mr. Naidu, who has 14 years of experience, tried to stop it. In every aspect, he and his allies have tried to stall our programmes,” Mr. Jagan alleged.

Accusing Mr. Naidu of not launching at least one full-fledged scheme during his tenure, he said, “In the 2014 elections, Mr. Naidu allied with the JSP and BJP, and made many promises in the manifesto. But none of them had been fulfilled.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Naidu is remembered for his politics of back-stabbing, fraud and lies,” Mr. Jagan alleged.

“Without Jagan, the welfare and development regime will fall apart. So, people will have to ensure the victory of the YSRCP in all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats by casting their vote in favour of the `fan’ symbol,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in road shows covering areas such as Nakkapalli and Thimmapuram villages under Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency.

He proceeded to Pinagadi village in Pendurthi Assembly constituency, where he stay for the night. He is scheduled to take part in various programmes in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha segment on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US