Without a capital, Andhra Pradesh is at the crossroads, says Somu Veerraju

‘TDP and YSRCP failed to develop Amaravati despite huge Central aid’

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
August 19, 2022 20:26 IST

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said that Andhra Pradesh is at the crossroads without a capital city because of the TDP and the YSRCP.

“Both the family parties have dealt with the capital issue without any clarity, due to which development of Amaravati has suffered a major setback, and it still is in a state of flux,” Mr. Veerraju said while addressing a party meeting here on Friday.

Mr. Veerraju said the Central government provided sizable financial assistance for the development of Amaravati, but it made little progress as successive governments failed in taking it forward.

While the Modi government funded infrastructure works in Amaravati on a large scale, the two parties (the TDP and YSRCP) were engaged in “trading.”

The BJP would expose their misdeeds, he asserted. Later, Mr. Veerraju had deliberations with party leaders from Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama constituencies.

BJP leaders B. Sriram, D. Umamaheswara Raju, D. Venkata Ramana, K.V. Durga Kiran, B. Rami Reddy, and Chandu Suresh were present.

