Withdraw proposal to install electricity motors to agricultural pumpets, CPI(M) urges Andhra Pradesh government

December 24, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘The State government should pass a resolution to oppose the Electricity (Amendment) Bill-2022 and new reforms proposed in the power sector by the Union government’ 

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Communist Party of India(Marxist) State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao on Saturday asked the State government to withdraw its proposal of installing meters for motor pumpsets used for agriculture activity. He has also suggested to the State government to pass a resolution to oppose the Electricity (Amendment) Bill-2022 and new reforms proposed in the power sector by the Union government. 

Addressing the media here, he alleged that the power charges would go up steeply with the proposed reforms which would pave the way for further privatisation of electricity distribution system. “Apart from farmers, people will be the victims with the proposals of both the Union and the State governments. We decided to organise State-wide protests in the first week of January,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

He said that CPI(M) had been continuing its door-to-door programmes and district-level meetings in all 26 districts to strengthen the party for 2024 general elections. He said that the party would contemplate of having alliances with like-minded parties other than the BJP. CPIM Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao said that the party was strongly fighting on farmers’ issues and opposing grabbing of their lands in Narayanpur and other places. Party senior leader Bhaviri Kirshnamurthy alleged that the government had failed to pay compensation to the people who had surrended their lands for the construction of Vamsadhara phase-2 project.

