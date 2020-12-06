Withdraw orders increasing property tax and water charges, demands TDP

TDP leaders staging a protest against hike in property tax at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Saturday.

VIJAYAWADA

06 December 2020 11:39 IST

It will increase burden on owners and tenants: leader

The Telugu Desam Party(TDP) has asked the government to withdraw the increase in water charges and property tax in the urban areas.

TDP Polit Bureau member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, who led a protest at the Dharna Chowk here, said the new system of taxation would increase the burden on property owners as well as tenants.

He said under the new system the property tax, the water tax and the drainage charges would increase manifold. The TDP leader demanded immediate withdrawal of GOs 196, 197 and 198 issued recently.

“It is not correct for the government to say that it has issued the orders as per the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act(FRMB Act) and burden the common man to increase its borrowing capacity,” he said.

‘Will continue stir’

He said the TDP would continue to fight against the government until the orders were withdrawn.

TNTUC president G. Raghurama Raju, State secretary N. Sambasiva Rao and other TDP leaders took part.