Withdraw decision to revise property tax method: BJP

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 June 2021 23:26 IST

‘Move will impose a severe burden on people already reeling under pandemic’

Former Visakhapatnam MLA and BJP leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju demanded that the State government immediately withdraw the decision to revise the method of fixing property tax which he said would impose a severe burden on people. He said that it was very unfortunate that the government took the decision when people were facing problems due to the pandemic.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he strongly condemned the proposal to levy property tax based on the market value of the property. He said that before taking such a decision, the government should have taken the public opinion into consideration. “The YSR Congress Party getting 151 seats in the State is a misfortune for the people of the State. The BJP will launch agitations if the State government fails to withdraw its decision,” he said.

Party MLC P.V.N. Madhav said that in the name of implementing welfare schemes, the YSRCP government has made the State cash-strapped. Since taking oath as the Chief Minister, Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has not taken any initiative which could generate revenue, he alleged. Mr. Raju and Mr. Madhav criticised the YSRCP for allegedly trying to lease several government properties in the district. They said that Mr. Jagan should rethink before taking such a decision.

The BJP would take up programmes in the name ‘Vizag not for sale’ against the decision and would also go legally, they added. BJP urban president M. Raveendra and senior leaders Suhasini Anand also spoke