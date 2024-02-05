Withdraw cases filed against people during Sompeta police firing: Andhra Pradesh BC Association

February 05, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Backward Classes Association’s State General Secretary Beena Dhillirao on February 5 urged the State government to withdraw criminal cases filed against people during police firing that had taken place in Sompeta of Srikakulam district on July 14, 2010, when locals agitated against the establishment of thermal power plant in their vicinity by a private company.

Speaking to media in Srikakulam, he said that the State government had recently withdrawn cases filed against people of Amalapuram on May 24, 2022 when the locals protested over renaming of the district.

Mr. Dhillirao urged the government to replicate such measure for people of Sompeta also since the cases were pending for the last 14 years. “We already brought the issue to the National Human Rights Commission and State government through proper channel to ensure relief from mental agony for 723 persons who are unable to get passports. The youngsters are denied jobs due to court cases. All of them belonged backward classes. That is why we raised the issue in Tirupati public meeting organised by BC associations on Sunday,” he added.