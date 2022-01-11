Withdraw cases against party leaders in Atmakur: BJP

Vijayawada

11 January 2022 23:28 IST

False cases being registered for questioning govt.: Veerraju

In the wake of Atmakur incident, the BJP has issued an ultimatum on the ruling YSRCP to mend its ways, failing which the party will fight to finish. The BJP has demanded that the cases against party leader Srikanth Reddy and others be withdrawn at once.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that BJP workers had been threatened by the YSRCP leaders with dire consequences. “We have records to prove it. YSRCP MLA Silpa Chakrapani is the prime accused,” he said, and added that the party leader’s vehicle had been set ablaze on the police station premises itself.

Advertising

Advertising

While the police had said about 150 miscreants were present, the DGP was underplaying it saying only 50 people gathered. The police had saved Mr. Srikanth Reddy, but surprisingly, a case under Section 307 was filed against him instead of the people who were responsible for the clashes.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had come to power by seeking one chance, was causing mental agony. False cases were being slapped for questioning the government , he alleged.

‘No permissions’

“The government is behaving in a partisan manner and supporting only one community. The government should withdraw the cases filed against Mr. Srikanth Reddy and other leaders,” he said.

Referring to the district SP, Mr. Veerraju said there were no permissions for the construction of the mosque. “How can it be constructed without necessary permissions? Why did the MLAs support the construction in a locality inhabited by the Hindus?” he questioned.