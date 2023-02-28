ADVERTISEMENT

Withdraw cases against journalists in Kadiri, demand unions

February 28, 2023 04:21 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - KADIRI (SSS DIST.)

TDP, YSRCP workers clashed in the town on Saturday, resulting in injuries to four persons

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and Andhra Pradesh Working Journalist Federation on Monday threatened to launch a Statewide agitation if the police does not withdraw cases allegedly foisted against four journalists in Kadiri town of Sri Sathya Sai district while they had gone to cover the TDP agitation against Kadiri Circle Inspector T. Madhu on Saturday.

According to an FIR registered by the police against four journalists, APWJF district president A. Shafiullah and general secretary R. Ramanjinayu and APUWJ general secretary I.V. Subbarao issued a statement condemning the case filed against NTV reporter Shabbir, TV5 reporter Somu, AP 24X7 reporter Babjaan and I News Reporter Ramu, who went to cover the clash between two groups in Kadiri. These four reporters have been named along with several others in an FIR for allegedly attacking the Circle Inspector at his residence in NGO Colony at 7.30 p.m. on February 25.

The journalist union leaders said the scribes had gone there only to report the event and said implicating them in the case was unethical.

The allegation against the TDP Kadiri constituency in-charge Kandikunta Venkata Prasad and 33 others (including the four journalists) is that they criminally formed a group with deadly weapons i.e., sickles, sticks, rods and criminally trespassed into the house of T. Madhu, Inspector of police, Kadiri, and threatened his wife and daughter with dire consequences. 

