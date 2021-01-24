Withdraw cases against 13 persons in Singarayakonda incident: Pawan

ONGOLE

24 January 2021 00:26 IST

‘Police need to focus more on cracking cases such as Viveka’s murder’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday urged the police to withdraw the cases filed against 13 persons, who included six journalists, for allegedly carrying out a false propaganda in the social media in connection with the arch incident pertaining to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Singarayakonda.

Taking up the cudgels on behalf of the journalists, Mr. Pawan told the media here that the journalists concerned could have erred in their haste to file a report on the incident, which had happened close on the heels of the series of attacks on the places of worship across the State.

‘Why this bias?’

“The police should be large-hearted to withdraw the cases. It is too much to arrest those who had unwittingly forwarded the message they received in the social media,” he said.

He wondered why no action had been taken against the ruling YSRCP leaders and activists for “abusing judges in the social media and attributing casteist motive to their judgments.”

In this context, Mr. Pawan advised the police to focus on cracking more serious cases such as the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, former MP and uncle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the rape and murder of a girl from Kurnool.

Cautioning the Jana Sainkis to be careful while forwarding messages in the social media and reacting to sensitive issues, he said, “Law is not taking its own course as it is making the weak weaker and the strong stronger in many cases.”

The series of attacks on temples would not have happened had the Chief Minister acted sternly in the first instance itself. By replacing the broken idol or a temple chariot, the ruffled feelings of the devotees could not be assuaged, he observed.

Notification hailed

Welcoming the notification for the local body elections, he said the government should not scuttle the democratic process on the pretext of COVID-19. The government employees could be administered the vaccine on a priority basis, he added.

Referring to the farmers’ struggle seeking repeal of the three farm Acts, Mr. Pawan said, “They should accept the Centre’s offer to put the Acts in abeyance. What farmers need is a region-specific MSP, and not the one that gives a better price for those growing wheat when compared to those cultivating paddy in other regions.”