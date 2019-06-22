With wellness motto, yoga turns the buzzword in Tirupati

With wellness in the form of physical fitness and mental tranquillity as the motto, the International Yoga Day was observed by various institutions and individuals with enthusiasm here on Friday.

TTD Joint EO B. Lakshmikantham conducted health awareness meet for employees, where he advised physical exercise and yoga as a daily element of life and suggested intake of ‘satvik’ food to lead a pious life. At the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma launched the event at the statue of yoga founder sage Patanjali and took out a rally on the city streets. Students took part in elocution and essay writing competitions on ‘Yoga and wellness’.

At the SV Vedic University, 150 students of priesthood performed yoga, which Vice-Chancellor S.Sudarsana Sarma called as the process of maintaining equilibrium of body, soul, food habits and tradition.

Sleuths of the AP Special Protection Force and TTD performed yoga at the foot of Tirumala hills.

Led by DIG of Police B.V. Rami Reddy and Commandant M. Sankar Rao, more than 200 cops performed various asanas. NCC Tirupati group headquarters observed the day at NCC Nagar, where 1,250 cadets from Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts led by group Commander Col.Ganga Sateesh performed the yoga protocol.

At Sri City, Venkateswarulu from Bengaluru-based Swamy Vivekananda Anusandan Samsthana and Sreenivasulu Reddy from Reddy Yoga Kuteeram of Nellore performed ‘Suryanamaskara’ and various asanas, in the presence of Sri City president (Operations) Satish Kamat.

Festive atmoshpere

Sainik School Kalikiri observed the ‘Festival of Yoga and Well-being’, where the staff and cadets led by Principal Capt. Vikrant Kishore performed various asanas, as yoga instructor Vajrala Aslam gave a demonstration. Vice-Principal Lt. Col. Ishani Maitra and Administrative Officer Capt. Pankaj Sarma also performed Brahari Pranayama and Suryanamaskara among other relaxation techniques.

At SVIMS, Sri Padmavathi Medical College Vice-Chancellor T.S. Ravikumar thanked the Art of Living volunteers for training them for 20 days.

Siddha clinical research unit head K. Syamraj dubbed it as the modern medicine. BJP observed the day at Nehru high school ground, where State executive member Akula Satish and district president B. Chandra Reddy led students in performing asanas.