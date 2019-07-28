With the Almatti dam almost brimming, A.P.’s hopes rise

With the monsoon finally turning active, particularly on the west coast, the reservoirs on the Krishna, which have been empty for a while, are slowly getting filled.

Almatti, the first sizeable reservoir on the Krishna, is full, according to the Irrigation Department data.

Inflows into the reservoir steadily increased from 17,000 cusecs on July 3 to a peak of 1.14 lakh cusecs on July 14. Thereafter, the inflows have gradually fallen before rising again.

The inflows into the reservoir fell to 7,662 cusecs on July 24 and increased to 22,593 cusecs on Saturday. A.P. irrigation engineers are of the view that the Almatti authorities have no choice but to release water in the future. Currently, there is a flood cushion of just 6 tmcft in the Almatti dam. If there is a sudden flood from the upper reaches, the dam authorities will be forced to release a huge amount of water downstream, leading to a spate, the engineers opine.

While the full capacity of Almatti is 129.72 tmcft, there is already 123.5 tmcft water in the reservoir. During the corresponding period the previous year, there was only 114.56 tmcft water in it.

The relatively smaller Narayanapur reservoir, which is immediately downstream Almatti, is also nearly full. While its full capacity is 37.64 tmcft, there is already 30.69 tmcft water in it.

Dismal scenario

The water position in the two reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh on the Krishna continues to be dismal.

While 184.56 tmcft is required to fill the Srisailam reservoir, another 185.42 tmcft is needed to fill Nagarjunasagar. The water position in all the major, medium, and minor reservoirs of the State this year is worse than what it was during the corresponding period the previous year.

While the capacity of all the reservoirs in the State is 982.35 tmcft, there is only 208.35 tmcft water (21.21%) in them as on date. There was 365.96 tmcft (37.25%) in the reservoirs on the corresponding date the previous year.