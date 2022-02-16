With shared faith, Tirupati women break the perspective on religion

Childhood friends stand as a symbol of communal harmony

Though hailing from different religious backgrounds, two women are treading a religious path that has turned hazy and almost merged into one.

Nadira Banu professing Islam does not wear footwear on Saturdays in reverence to Lord Venkateswara, while Muniratnamma, a devout Hindu, observes fast in the month of Ramadan.

At a time when the hijab controversy has created rift in the community, these two childhood friends of Tirupati stand as a symbol of communal harmony. Both the single mothers are hailed as an epitome of courage and self-confidence by bringing up their children up to graduation.

Working as a resource person for a women’s SHG, Nadira is a steadfast follower of Islam and at the same time, has staunch belief in the Lord of Seven Hills. Having studied up to SSC in the TTD-run Sri Padmavathi Girls High School, she is determined to give quality education to her four children, three of them daughters.

“I have great faith in Venkateswara Swamy. On Saturdays, I don’t wear footwear, fast till evening and eat only vegetarian food. I end the day by praying at Alipiri Padalu (foothills) and visit the Tirumala temple every month”, she told The Hindu.

Similarly, Muniratnamma is an SHG adviser who lives on her husband’s pension. She undertakes fast in the holy month of Ramadan, regularly visits the local dargah and performs Namaz with her friend.

“I even read out verses from the Koran, though I don’t understand the meaning”, she says. Both the women jointly celebrate the festivals along with their family members.

Nadira visits Tirumala on ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ every year and also observes fast during the auspicious ‘Purattasi’ month. It all started 13 years back when she had to part ways with her spouse owing to personal differences. When she found it difficult to bring up her children all by herself, the thoroughly-shattered woman prayed to Venkateswara to bestow her mental strength to handle the situation.

“As life turned from miserable to endurable, my confidence grew, and so did my faith”, she acknowledges.

On the ongoing hijab controversy, Nadira places education above all and wants uniform dress code followed in the classroom. “We have to follow our faith by wearing hijab, but need not be in the classroom, if it creates differences”, is her opinion.