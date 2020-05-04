With no new cases, tally in Anantapur remains at 78

No new cases were reported from Anantapur district on Monday and the total number of positive cases remained at 78, of whom six had died, five were referred to the Centre of COVID Care in Tirupati and 28 were discharged, including four on Monday.

Focus, however, remained on the containment zones in Hindupur, which has emerged as the hotbed of the cases in the district.

Awareness campaigns

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has been participating in awareness campaigns in the town for the past three days urging people to follow the COVID guidelines. He is also holding review meetings with doctors and readying the government hospital at Hindupur for any contingency.

Joint Collector S. Dilli Rao and other officials held a meeting with Muslim religious leaders and prevailed upon them to avoid gatherings during the month of Ramzan.

Meanwhile, several philanthropists came forward to donate PPEs and masks to medical and paramedical staff working in the town. S.R. Constructions and Infrastructure Limited donated general grocery items and other essentials to the needy. Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu toured the entire town and reviewed the implementation of containment operations, while officials kept a watch from the new Command Control Centre set up there.