With new regulations by TTD, a record number of devotees have darshan at Tirumala temple

June 12, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The slight modification effected in the regulation of darshan lines inside the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday, June 11, 2023, had proved rewarding for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) with a record number of 92,238 devotees having the darshan of Lord Venkateswara in a single day ¬ considered to be the highest ever number in the recent years.

The unique feat was achieved with the TTD regulating a single queue line from the Silver gate - (located at the Dwajasthambam) into the sanctum sanctorum.

Another interesting factor is that of the total number of devotees over 70,000 pilgrims had the darshan in the sarva darshan queue lines.

The Silver gate is considered to be the bottle-neck as both the incoming and out going darshan lines intersect at the point.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma reddy who was elated at the encouraging results said that he would hereafter constantly monitor the changes that shall be periodically ushered in the regulation of the darshan lines to suit the needs of the day and strive facilitating darshan for a maximum number of devotees visiting the sacred shrine.