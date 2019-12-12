BJP creating a sense of insecurity among minorities: CPI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is creating a sense of insecurity among the 25 crore minorities in the country by bringing in the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), while it should have bothered more about their safety, said Communist Party of India Secretary K. Ramakrishna.

BJP’s divisive politics

“Ever since the BJP came to power in 2014, it had been resorting to divisive politics in the name of religion instead of bothering about the downturn in the Indian economy,” Mr. Ramakrishna told mediapersons here on Thursday on the sidelines of the 25th death anniversary of freedom fighter and CPI leader Neelam Rajasekhar Reddy.

The Communist parties are deliberating at the national level on chalking out an action plan to oppose the CAB and NRC throughout the country. The CPI, on its part proposes to intensify its opposition to the CAB through agitations in Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa and Guntur districts, where the population of minorities was very large. “The fierce opposition to the CAB in the North Eastern States and a petition in the Supreme Court, will get support from the Left parties,” he added.

Insouciant BJP

While onion prices have been soaring for the past two months and had reached ₹ 200 a kg, the Centre was behaving as though nothing had happened. “This attitude of the BJP will be opposed tooth and nail by all political parties and trade unions on January 8 through a series of dharnas and rallies all over the country, preceded by awareness campaigns from January 1 to 7 by the Left parties,” Mr. Ramakrishna announced.

Reminding people of the pro-people’s agenda of Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy during his tenure as the party’s district secretary from 1946, Mr. Ramakrishna and party senior leader M.V. Ramana said though Rajasekhar Reddy was a landlord, he ensured the poor got lands and participated in the first-ever land distribution at Sasanakota Panchayat in Anantapur district.

Critical of Naidu and Jagan’s silence

Mr. Ramakrishna criticised both Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for remaining silent in New Delhi and never talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of Andhra Pradesh. He reminded Mr. Jagan of his own election campaign in which he wanted people to give him 25 MPs so that he could bargain for Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. But now even with 22 MPs, he along with his MPs are silent, he quipped.

Though Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy was eligible for land and pension as a ‘Freedom Fighter’, he never accepted it, reminded party district secretary D. Jagadeesh and promised the people of Kakkalapalli Colony, where the meeting was organised, to ensure every landless family got a land/house.