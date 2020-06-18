With another spike State witnesses 52% of total cases in the last 18 days

VIJAYAWADA

18 June 2020

On Thursday, State saw 425 new cases; Over 6 lakh tests conducted so far

The growing incidences of COVID-19 infection among locals and those coming from abroad and other states during the past few weeks has more than doubled the total number of cases in the past 18 days since June 1.

During the past 24 hours, 425 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths due to it were reported in the State taking the tally to 7, 496 and toll to 92, according to the State's bulleting issued on Thursday.

During the 'Unlock 1' so far, that is, between June 1 and June 18, the State reported 3, 925 cases which are 52% of the total cases.

The remaining 3, 571 cases were reported between March 12 and May 31 and account for 48% of the total cases.

Both the new COVID deaths occurred in Krishna district which has the highest mortality rate of 3.42%.

Of the total 7, 496 cases, as many as 3,772 persons have recovered including the cases of 131 new recoveries in the past day and 3, 632 persons are undergoing treatment in the State.

As many as 5, 854 cases (78%) of the total cases are of locals and the remaining 22% are of foreign returnees (289) and migrant returnees and other state people (1353).

Most of the new local cases were reported in Anantapur (62), Kurnool (50) and West Godavari (38) districts. They are followed by Krishna (28), Nellore (26), Kadapa (23), Chittoor (18), East Godavari (18), Guntur (14), Prakasam (11), Srikakulam (4), Visakhapatnam (4) and Vizianagaram (3). Among foreign returnees and other state people 26 and 100 cases respectively were reported.

Six lakh tests

Meanwhile, the State has crossed six-lakh tests including the 13, 923 tests conducted in the past day.

So far the State has tested 6, 12, 397 samples and in the past 18 days, nearly 3 lakh samples were conducted. The State's tests per million population ratio is at 11, 468.

The positivity rate of the tests is at 1.22% and the mortality rate is at 1.23%. The recovery rate fell to 50.32% due to the huge number of new cases reported in the recent past.