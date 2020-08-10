With 97 deaths, toll mounts to 2,036 in State

Cases touch a new high in a single day with 10,820 more contracting the virus

The State reported 97 COVID-19 deaths in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. It also witnessed 10,820 new cases, the biggest single-day spike so far.

With these figures, the death toll crossed the 2,000-mark to reach 2,036 and the tally mounted to 2,27,860.

Recovery rate up

With the discharge of 9,097 patients, the number of recoveries went up to 1,38,712. The recovery rate, therefore, increased to 61% for the first time in two months. In the first week of June the recovery rate was more than 60%. In all, 87,112 patients are undergoing treatment at present.

On the other hand, the positivity rate also increased by the day. As of Sunday, it was 9.16%. A total of 24,87,305 samples were tested so far. Of them, 62,912 were tested in the last 24 hours. The tests per million ratio is 46,579 and the mortality rate continues to be lower than 1% at 0.89%.

Disturbing trend

Meanwhile, four districts reported 10 or more deaths in a single day and three districts witnessed more than a thousand new cases.

East Godavari reported 1,543 new cases and six deaths. It was followed by Kurnool (1,399 cases and 7 deaths), West Godavari (1,132 & 10), Visakhapatnam (961 & 6), Guntur (881 & 12), Anantapur (858 & 8), Chittoor (848 & 10), Kadapa (823 & 8), Nellore (696 & 4), Srikakulam (452 & 8), Krishna (439 & 4), Prakasam (430 & 11) and Vizianagaram (358 & 3).

The tally of cases in East Godavari is 31,703 and 55% of them have recovered.

The district-level tallies and recovery rates are as follows: Kurnool (27,431 & 65), Anantapur (24,107 & 70), Guntur (21,718 & 63), Visakhapatnam (19,493 & 56), West Godavari (18,147 & 78), Chittoor (17,097 & 58), Kadapa (13,437 & 51), Nellore (13,220 & 49), Srikakulam (10,979 & 58), Krishna (10,292 & 63), Vizianagaram (8,806 & 41) and Prakasam (8,535 & 62).