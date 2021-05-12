With 89 deaths, A.P.’s COVID toll nearing 9,000

VIJAYAWADA

12 May 2021 21:04 IST

Active cases inch close to two lakh

The State reported 89 deaths due to COVID and 21,452 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning taking the toll to 8,988 and the cumulative tally to 13,44,386.

As many as 19,095 patients recovered in the past day and the number of recoveries reached 11,38,028. The active cases tally inched close to two lakh at 1,97,370. The recovery rate and death rate remain at 84.65% and 0.67% respectively.

The positivity rate of the 90,750 samples tested in the past day was 23.64% and the overall positivity rate of 1.76 crore samples tested was 7.64%.

New deaths, cases

Visakhapatnam reported 11 new deaths and was followed by East Godavari, Krishna and Vizianagaram which reported nine new deaths each.

Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore reported eight new deaths each while Srikakulam reported seven, Anantapur reported six, Kurnool reported five, Prakasam reported four, West Godavari reported three and Kadapa reported two deaths in the past day.

East Godavari reported close to 3,000 new infections and two other districts reported more than two thousand new infections in the past day.

The district-wise new infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,927), Visakhapatnam (2,238), Anantapur (2,185), Chittoor (1,908), Guntur (1,836), Kadapa (1,746), Nellore (1,689), Kurnool (1,524), Srikakulam (1,285), West Godavari (1,232), Prakasam (1,192), Krishna (997) and Vizianagaram (693).

The district cumulative tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,69,999), Chittoor (1,45,814), Guntur (1,25,852), West Godavari (1,13,592), Visakhapatnam (1,04,046), Anantapur (1,03,593), Nellore (97,691), Kurnool (95,877), Srikakulam (89,396), Prakasam (85,929), Kadapa (76,786), Krishna (72,569) and Vizianagaram (60,347).