With 835 new cases, district’s tally mounts to 27,502

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 August 2020 23:38 IST

Five more persons succumb to virus in last 24 hours

COVID-19 cases continue to see a spike in Visakhapatnam district. As many as 835 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 27,502 in the district.

As per a health bulletin released by the State Government, Visakhapatnam district has reported the most number of cases in a day after East Godavari, Anantapur, West Godavari on Wednesday.

Five more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 190.

On the bright side, as many as 770 persons have recovered from the virus. The recoveries also include people who were given the facility of home quarantine apart from those being treated at COVID-19 Care Centres and hospitals in the district.

As of Wednesday, the number of active cases in the district stand at 4,841 while the number of discharged is 22,471, as per the district COVID-19 bulletin.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district as on Friday stand at 737. Among them, the total number of very active clusters are 149.