With 835 new cases, district’s tally mounts to 27,502

COVID-19 cases continue to see a spike in Visakhapatnam district. As many as 835 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 27,502 in the district.
As per a health bulletin released by the State Government, Visakhapatnam district has reported the most number of cases in a day after East Godavari, Anantapur, West Godavari on Wednesday.
Five more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 190.
On the bright side, as many as 770 persons have recovered from the virus. The recoveries also include people who were given the facility of home quarantine apart from those being treated at COVID-19 Care Centres and hospitals in the district.
As of Wednesday, the number of active cases in the district stand at 4,841 while the number of discharged is 22,471, as per the district COVID-19 bulletin.
According to Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district as on Friday stand at 737. Among them, the total number of very active clusters are 149.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath