With 8,012 new cases, tally inches closer to 3 lakh-mark in A.P.

Toll mounts to 2,650; recovery rate goes up to 69.43%

The State’s tally inched closer to the three lakh-mark with 88 new COVID-19 deaths and 8,012 new infections detected in the past 24 hours.

The death toll reached 2,650 and the tally increased to 2,89,829 as of Sunday morning, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries is steadily increasing . In the past 24 hours, 10,117 patients have recovered and were discharged, taking the total to 2,01,234.

The recovery rate went up to 69.43%, the highest so far and only 31% or 85, 945 persons of all the COVID-infected persons in the State so far are active at present.

The government tested 48, 746 samples in the past day and so far, the number of samples tested is 28,60,953. The positivity rate of these tests is at 10.13%. The tests per million ratio is at 53,576 while the death rate continues to stand at 0.91%.

Spike in Chittoor

Chittoor reported the highest number of new cases as well as new deaths in the past day. It saw 981 cases and 10 deaths.

It is followed by West Godavari (893 cases, 8 deaths), East Godavari (875, 10), Kurnool (834,9), Srikakulam (773, 4), Prakasam (614, 4), Guntur (590, 6), Anantapur (580,8), Visakhapatnam (512,8), Nellore (423,9), Vizianagaram (286,6), Kadapa (286, 6), and Krishna (263,3).

Meanwhile, East Godavari's tally crossed the 40,000-mark and reached 40,293 which is 14% of the State’s overall tally. It is followed by Kurnool (33,580), Anantapur (29,527), Guntur (26,139), Visakhapatnam (24,808), West Godavari (23,582), Chittoor (23,459), Nellore (17,164), Kadapa (16,808), Srikakulam (14,731), Vizianagaram (12,633), Krishna (12,344) and Prakasam (11,866).

The recovery rate is above 59% in 12 districts and only that of Vizianagaram is at 46% which is the lowest. Anantapur and West Godavari have more than 78% recovery rate.

The death rate is more than or equal to one per cent in only five districts while Krishna tops with 1.83%. East Godavari has the lowest death rate of 0.68% at present.