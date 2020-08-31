With 73k cases in a week, A.P.’s active cases tally crosses one-lakh

VIJAYAWADA

31 August 2020 23:43 IST

Over 10,000 case reported for the sixth consecutive day

In a record number of infections, the State has for the sixth consecutive day reported more than 10,000 infections in a day as of Monday morning.

With this, the State now has over a lakh active COVID cases, which is second highest tally in the country after Maharashtra. It now has 1,00,276 active cases. Earlier, in the first week of August, over 10,000 cases were reported continuously for five days.

During the past one week, 73,132 infections and 601 deaths were reported in the State. During the same period 61,698 patients recovered from the disease.

Testing

In the month of August, the State detected 2.93 lakh COVID infections against 17.71 lakh samples tested. At least 16 persons in every 100 tested were infected as the positivity rate was at 16.59% in August.

According to the Health Department's COVID bulletin, 10,004 new infections and 85 new deaths were reported in the past day.

The overall infections tally went up to 4,34,771 and the death toll inched close to 4,000 mark reaching 3,969. As many as 8,772 patients recovered in the past day and the overall recovery rate went up to 76.02% with a total 3,30,526 recoveries till date.

So far 37.22 lakh samples were tested and the tests per million ratio is at 69,717.

Meanwhile, four districts reported over a thousand new cases. East Godavari continued to report highest single-day tally at 1,383 cases and seven deaths. The new cases and deaths reported in districts are as follows: West Godavari (1,142 and 7), Nellore (1086 and 12), Srikakulam (1,023 and 4), Anantapur (973 and 7), Chittoor (936 and 9), Kurnool (686 and 6), Visakhapatnam (634 and 6), Vizianagaram (540 and 1), Prakasam (524 and 9), Guntur (498 and 7), Kadapa (420 and 8) and Krishna (159 and 2).

Krishna district remains the only district with less than 20,000 infections and the tally of East Godavari almost reached 60,000.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (59,403), Kurnool (44,745), Anantapur (41,128), West Godavari (37,106), Visakhapatnam (36,694), Chittoor (36,649), Guntur (35,761), Nellore(30,680), Kadapa (26,119), Srikakulam (24,078), Prakasam (22,830), Vizianagaram(20,399), Krishna (16,284).