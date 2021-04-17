With 7,224 new cases, State sees highest daily positivity rate

VIJAYAWADA

17 April 2021

Four districts report over 50% of more than 50,000 cases reported in 15 days

The incidence of COVID-19 infection is growing at a rapid pace in the State while it continues to test a limited number of samples every day. The daily tally has been increasing by a thousand for the past four days and the samples tested remain around 35,000.

With 7,224 new infections and 15 deaths in the past day as of Saturday morning, the State witnessed the pandemic’s highest daily positivity rate of 20.12%. Only 35,907 samples were tested during the period.

The single-day tally was the highest in the past 203 days since September 26.

The overall tally crossed 9.5 lakh and reached 9,55,455 as over 50,000 infections were reported in the past 15 days, with 51.63% of them reported in four districts – Chittoor 9,576 cases (17.2%), Guntur 8,494 cases (15.26%), Krishna 6,043 and Visakhapatnam 4,621 cases.

The positivity rate of the 4.96 lakh samples tested to detect the 50,000 cases was also high at 10.25%. The overall positivity rate of 1.564 crore samples tested increased to 6.11%.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases crossed 40,000 and reached 40,469 even as 2,332 patients have recovered in the past day. The recovery rate and the number of recoveries stand at 94.99% and 9,07,598 respectively. The death toll reached 7,388 with a death rate of 0.77%.

New cases, deaths

Chittoor reported four deaths, Nellore three, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool two each in the past day. Guntur, Krishna, Kadapa and Vizianagaram reported one death each.

Chittoor also reported the highest single-day tally of 1,051 infections. It was followed by East Godavari (906), Guntur (903), Srikakulam (662), Nellore (624), Prakasam (588), Kurnool (507), Krishna (493), Visakhaptanm (470), Anantapur (420), Vizianagaram (304), Kadapa (200) and West Godavari (96).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,29,212), Chittoor (99,083), West Godavari (95,057), Guntur (85,766), Anantapur (71,148), Visakhapatnam (67,384), Nellore (67,003), Prakasam (65,671), Kurnool (65,396), Kadapa (58,110), Krishna (54,666), Srikakulam (50,876) and Vizianagaram (43,188).