With 71 deaths and 4,6669 cases, State hits new peak

VIJAYAWADA

29 April 2021 00:42 IST

2% of State’s population tests positive for COVID so far

The State has again hit a new peak in daily COVID infections as 14,669 new cases and 71 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

As the cumulative tally increased to 10,69,544 so far 2% of the State’s 5.34 crore population was infected with the novel Coronavirus. In the past week since the daily tally crossed 10,000, the State reported 82,841 infections against 4.24 lakh samples tested. During the same period, 361 patients died.

The number of active cases crossed one lakh and reached 1,07,611 even as 6,433 patients have recovered in the past day.

The recovery rate further dropped to 89.20% and the death rate remains at 0.74% as toll reached 7,871. The total recoveries increased to 9,54,062.

The daily positivity rate of the 74,748 samples tested was 19.62% and the overall positivity rate of 1.62 crore samples was 6.59%.

New cases

Nellore district reported nine new deaths in the past day, while Krishna reported eight new deaths. They were followed by Anantapur, East Godavari and Vizianagaram which reported seven new deaths each. West Godavari and Chittoor reported six new deaths each and Visakhapatnam reported five deaths.

Guntur and Kurnool reported four new deaths each and Prakasam and Srikakulam reported three new deaths each. Kadapa reported two new deaths.

Guntur's daily infection tally crossed 2,000 for the second day with 2,072 new infections while Chittoor and Nellore reported 1,975 and 1,926 new infections respectively. They were followed by East Godavari (1,415), Anantapur (1,291), Srikakulam (1,255), Visakhapatnam (1,083), Kurnool (795), Prakasam (679), Kadapa (604), Vizianagaram (582), West Godavari (506) and Krishna (486).

By witnessing a continuous surge in cases in the second wave, Guntur’s cumulative tally crossed one lakh. It was the third district to see more than lakh infections.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,38,238),Chittoor (1,14,789), Guntur (1,01,030), West Godavari (97,384), Anantapur (79,272), Nellore (79,052), Visakhapatnam (76,917), Kurnool (74,698), Prakasam (70,092), Srikakulam (64,661), Kadapa (61,781), Krishna (60,159) and Vizianagaram (48,576).