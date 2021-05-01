With 61 deaths, toll crosses 8,000 in A.P.

With nearly 20,000 COVID infections, State hits new peak

The State has again hit a new peak in the daily tally with 19,412 new infections reported in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. During the same period, 61 patients succumbed to the disease.

The cumulative tally jumped to 11,21,102 and the death toll crossed the 8,000-mark and reached 8,053. The death rate came down to 0.72%.

During the past day, 98,214 samples were tested. It was the highest ever single-day test count and a majority of them Rt-PCR tests.

The positivity rate was 19.77% and that of the 1.64 crore samples tested so far was 6.80%.

As many as 11,579 patients recovered in the past day leaving 1,30,752 active cases and over 88,800 of them were under home isolation while 32,301 were being treated in hospitals.

The total number of recoveries increased to 9,82,297 and the recovery rate dropped to 87.62%.

New deaths

Vizianagaram witnessed eight new deaths in the past day and was followed by Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam which reported seven new deaths each.

Anantapur reported six deaths, while Krishna, Kurnool and Prakasam reported five each. Nellore reported four and Kadapa, Guntur and Srikakulam reported two deaths each. West Godavari reported one new death.

Ten districts reported more than a thousand new infections, including three that saw more than 2,000 new infections in the past day. They include Chittoor (2,768), East Godavari (2,679), Srikakulam (2,048), Guntur (1,750), Visakhapatnam (1,722), Anantapur (1,722), Kurnool (1,381), Prakasam (1,106), Nellore (1,091) and West Godavari (1,053). Among the districts that reported less than a thousand infections were Kadapa (792) Krishna (694) and Vizianagaram (606).

Due to the rapid rise in infections, active cases were mounting in several districts. Six districts together have over 65% active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,44,461), Chittoor (1,22,152), Guntur (1,06,669), West Godavari (99,875), Anantapur (84,414), Nellore (82,278), Visakhapatnam (81,126), Kurnool (77,922), Prakasam (72,498), Srikakulam (70,119), Kadapa (63,999), Krishna (62,148) and Vizianagaram (50,546).